SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.34

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $17.83. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SNCAF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
