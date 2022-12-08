SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.09

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.09 and traded as high as C$24.47. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 442,992 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNC. National Bankshares cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

