Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SOHU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.58 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.31. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at $3,134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 100.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 164,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

