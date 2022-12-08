Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SOHU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Sohu.com Price Performance
NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.58 million, a PE ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.31. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
