SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 7,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 18,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
SOL Global Investments Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.
About SOL Global Investments
SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada, and addition office in Miami Beach, Florida.
