SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Insider Jason Bliss Sells 7,650 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jason Bliss sold 899 shares of SolarWinds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $7,641.50.

SolarWinds Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $8.27 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

