Solid State plc (SOLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Solid State Stock Performance
LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,334 ($16.27) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,157.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Solid State has a 1 year low of GBX 913 ($11.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,419 ($17.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £150.94 million and a PE ratio of 4,775.86.
About Solid State
