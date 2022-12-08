Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 123953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.