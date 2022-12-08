Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 234,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 70,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 23.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of C$14.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

