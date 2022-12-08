Sourceless Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $167.59 million and $0.19 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00798044 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

