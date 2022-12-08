Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 397,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 110,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$58.11 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other Spanish Mountain Gold news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 208,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,350. Insiders acquired 534,000 shares of company stock worth $74,760 over the last 90 days.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

