Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.41

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $16.42. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 19,273 shares trading hands.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

