SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Trimmed by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,114 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 393,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

