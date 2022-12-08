SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $53.98. 25,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 47,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.