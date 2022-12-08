Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,929.70

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,929.70 ($35.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,230 ($39.39). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,228 ($39.36), with a volume of 100,270 shares traded.

SXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.51) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,492.50 ($42.59).

The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,777.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,018.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,932.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

