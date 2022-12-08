Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) PT Raised to £124

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £120 ($146.32) to £124 ($151.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.60 ($139.74) to GBX 9,910 ($120.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $133.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.87. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $218.15.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

