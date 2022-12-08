Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.78

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.78 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 14,020 shares traded.

Sportech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.72.

Insider Transactions at Sportech

In related news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($29,264.72). In other Sportech news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,264.72). Also, insider Richard McGuire acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($146,323.62).

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

