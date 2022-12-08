Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.
Shares of SPWH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
