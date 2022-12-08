Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

