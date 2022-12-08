Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, December 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

FUND opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.20. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 80,467 shares in the company, valued at $580,971.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 21,010 shares of company stock worth $152,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

