Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.32-$2.36 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,314. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,688 shares of company stock worth $4,049,303. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

