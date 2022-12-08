SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 78,974 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.22.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.