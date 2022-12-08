SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 78,974 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.22.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.