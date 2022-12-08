SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Trading 5.6% Higher

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 1,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.
SSE Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
