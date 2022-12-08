Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.81

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.80. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 20,639 shares changing hands.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

