Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.81

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.80. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 20,639 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.