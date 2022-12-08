STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading Down 6.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 6,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 8,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNVVF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

