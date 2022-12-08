Stephen S. Thompson Sells 8,448 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 709,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,975. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

