Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stake Raised by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 724,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,655 shares during the quarter. Stereotaxis makes up about 6.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

STXS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 195,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,349. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 56.49% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

