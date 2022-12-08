Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$94.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.68. 4,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.