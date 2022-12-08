Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 2.5%

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 101,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 98,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$32.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum group metals, palladium, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the 100%-owned Stillwater West project that comprise 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

