Stock Traders Buy High Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 2,993 call options.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in C3.ai by 3.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $36.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

