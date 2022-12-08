Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,583 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 8,761 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.63.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,792,000 after buying an additional 1,385,230 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.