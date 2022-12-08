Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.12

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.12 and traded as high as $73.77. Stock Yards Bancorp shares last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 44,870 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.