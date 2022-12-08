StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Comstock Company Profile
