StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.10.
Pan American Silver Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of PAAS stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
