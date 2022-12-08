StockNews.com Upgrades Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to Strong-Buy

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.