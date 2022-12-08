STP Price Tops $0.0305 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $53.29 million and $6.41 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03021345 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,049,395.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

