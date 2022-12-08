Strong Market Capitalization Tops $596,164.12 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $596,164.12 and $74,935.15 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00025481 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00504958 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.94 or 0.30182837 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.