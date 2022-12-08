Substratum Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,845.81 and approximately $2.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00237208 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008498 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.