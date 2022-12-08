Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.68 and last traded at C$22.52. 1,214,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 615,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

