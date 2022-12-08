Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.42 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,993 shares of company stock worth $708,471. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

