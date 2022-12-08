Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading Down 6.7%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 469,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 616,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

