S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

