Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.70

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 10.70 and last traded at 10.93, with a volume of 3600302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

