Swipe (SXP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.51 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $116.92 million and $5.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $924.53 or 0.05487475 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00504958 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.94 or 0.30182837 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.