Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.26

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 317440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Switch Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 575.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Switch by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

