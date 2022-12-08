Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.94

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 6179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 30.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 56.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.