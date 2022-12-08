Synthetix (SNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.12 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00011301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $482.49 million and $24.12 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $945.63 or 0.05500572 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00509268 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,234.02 or 0.30445417 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,807,882 coins and its circulating supply is 248,040,037 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
