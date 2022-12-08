Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.27. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 5,947 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

