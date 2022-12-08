Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.27. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 5,947 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
