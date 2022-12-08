T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Stock Price Up 7.5%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

T Stamp Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 190.52% and a negative net margin of 144.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T Stamp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) by 315.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.30% of T Stamp worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

