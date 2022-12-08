Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $2.38. Tantech shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 693,358 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.
