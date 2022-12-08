Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $2.38. Tantech shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 693,358 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Tantech Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Featured Stories

