Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANHGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $2.38. Tantech shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 693,358 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.