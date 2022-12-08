Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,308,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP boosted its position in Target by 77.8% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

