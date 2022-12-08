Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.47

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.47 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 77.10 ($0.94). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 614,672 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £476.96 million and a PE ratio of 978.75.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

About Target Healthcare REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

(Get Rating)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

